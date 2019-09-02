Contrasting of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

We are comparing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.50 N/A -3.81 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Revance Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 111.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 53.6% respectively. 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InflaRx N.V.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.