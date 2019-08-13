Contrasting of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

As Biotechnology companies, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 138.23 N/A -3.81 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.16 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 225.54% at a $39 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.