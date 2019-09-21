Contrasting of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 202.81 N/A -3.81 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.20 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.34% and 14.8%. Insiders held 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.