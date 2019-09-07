Contrasting of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

We will be comparing the differences between Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 153.31 N/A -3.81 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.