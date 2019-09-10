Contrasting of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Both Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 177.00 N/A -3.81 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility & Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.