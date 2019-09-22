Contrasting of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

As Biotechnology companies, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 202.81 N/A -3.81 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 4.39 N/A -1.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 323.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.