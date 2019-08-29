Contrasting of REV Group Inc. (REVG) and Its Peers

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is a company in the Recreational Vehicles industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of REV Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.46% of all Recreational Vehicles’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.91% of REV Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.62% of all Recreational Vehicles companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have REV Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group Inc. 0.00% -2.40% -0.90% Industry Average 275.76% 31.30% 12.63%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing REV Group Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 123.20M 44.68M 18.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for REV Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.25 2.69

With consensus target price of $10.13, REV Group Inc. has a potential downside of -15.16%. As a group, Recreational Vehicles companies have a potential upside of 28.91%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that REV Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of REV Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REV Group Inc. 0.07% 2.03% 15.91% 75.33% -11.86% 94.01% Industry Average 3.50% 2.98% 9.54% 30.39% 22.34% 36.21%

For the past year REV Group Inc. has stronger performance than REV Group Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REV Group Inc. are 2.2 and 0.8. Competitively, REV Group Inc.’s competitors have 1.86 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. REV Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than REV Group Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

REV Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.