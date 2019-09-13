Contrasting of Retrophin Inc. (RTRX) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retrophin Inc. 19 3.11 N/A -3.07 0.00 Johnson & Johnson 136 4.21 N/A 6.03 21.60

Table 1 demonstrates Retrophin Inc. and Johnson & Johnson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retrophin Inc. 0.00% -41.4% -19.4% Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.9% 10%

Volatility & Risk

Retrophin Inc. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Johnson & Johnson’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Retrophin Inc. Its rival Johnson & Johnson’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Retrophin Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Johnson & Johnson.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Retrophin Inc. and Johnson & Johnson are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retrophin Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Johnson & Johnson 0 2 3 2.60

Retrophin Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 122.81%. On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson’s potential upside is 14.05% and its average target price is $148.8. The results provided earlier shows that Retrophin Inc. appears more favorable than Johnson & Johnson, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Retrophin Inc. and Johnson & Johnson are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.2% respectively. About 1.3% of Retrophin Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retrophin Inc. -3.65% -3.93% 4.05% -7.26% -26.7% -12.55% Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91%

For the past year Retrophin Inc. had bearish trend while Johnson & Johnson had bullish trend.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Retrophin Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.