Contrasting of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

This is a contrast between Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.80 N/A -0.06 0.00 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 118 6.09 N/A 2.87 47.91

Table 1 highlights Retractable Technologies Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2%

Risk and Volatility

Retractable Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s beta is 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. Its rival West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Retractable Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Retractable Technologies Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.1% and 93.8%. 43.7% are Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. was less bullish than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Retractable Technologies Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.