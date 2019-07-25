Contrasting of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 2 0.73 N/A 0.24 7.30 Quanex Building Products Corporation 17 0.68 N/A 0.50 33.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and Quanex Building Products Corporation. Quanex Building Products Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and Quanex Building Products Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Quanex Building Products Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Quanex Building Products Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and Quanex Building Products Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Quanex Building Products Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Quanex Building Products Corporation is $19, which is potential 3.32% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and Quanex Building Products Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 0%. About 25.28% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Quanex Building Products Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -5.38% 0.57% 8.77% -36% -65.89% 35.38% Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.1% -0.48% -2.25% 6.24% -4.78% 21.56%

For the past year ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Quanex Building Products Corporation

Summary

Quanex Building Products Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.