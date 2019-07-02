Contrasting of Retail Value Inc. (RVI) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 32 2.49 N/A -8.95 0.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 17 0.38 N/A 1.97 8.35

Table 1 highlights Retail Value Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Retail Value Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 10.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.1% of Retail Value Inc. shares and 0% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares. 0.3% are Retail Value Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 1.11% -3.75% 5.12% 16.23% 0% 28.45% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.18% -10.07% -11.19% -24.46% 5.46% -3.64%

For the past year Retail Value Inc. has 28.45% stronger performance while Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. beats Retail Value Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.