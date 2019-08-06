Contrasting of Retail Value Inc. (RVI) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 33 2.60 N/A -1.14 0.00 Chewy Inc. 33 3.35 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Retail Value Inc. and Chewy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Chewy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Retail Value Inc. and Chewy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 18.3%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Retail Value Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.2% of Chewy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09% Chewy Inc. 2.63% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% -4.09%

For the past year Retail Value Inc. had bullish trend while Chewy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Chewy Inc. beats Retail Value Inc.