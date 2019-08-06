Contrasting of Retail Value Inc. (RVI) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Retail Value Inc.
|33
|2.60
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Chewy Inc.
|33
|3.35
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Retail Value Inc. and Chewy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Retail Value Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-1%
|Chewy Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Retail Value Inc. and Chewy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 18.3%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Retail Value Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.2% of Chewy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Retail Value Inc.
|3.52%
|10.06%
|13.65%
|25.51%
|14.93%
|47.09%
|Chewy Inc.
|2.63%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.09%
For the past year Retail Value Inc. had bullish trend while Chewy Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Chewy Inc. beats Retail Value Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.