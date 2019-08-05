Contrasting of Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) and Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) and Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America Inc. 12 5.37 N/A 0.27 44.71 Getty Realty Corp. 32 8.94 N/A 1.17 25.65

Table 1 demonstrates Retail Properties of America Inc. and Getty Realty Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Getty Realty Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Retail Properties of America Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6% Getty Realty Corp. 0.00% 8.2% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Retail Properties of America Inc. has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Getty Realty Corp.’s 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.57 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Retail Properties of America Inc. and Getty Realty Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 68.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Retail Properties of America Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of Getty Realty Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Properties of America Inc. 2.44% 4.11% -3.18% -3.87% -1.22% 12.07% Getty Realty Corp. -1.41% -1.41% -7.95% -5.57% 5.75% 1.94%

For the past year Retail Properties of America Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Getty Realty Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Getty Realty Corp. beats Retail Properties of America Inc.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jericho, New York.