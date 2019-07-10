Contrasting of Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

This is a contrast between Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America Inc. 12 5.39 N/A 0.27 46.47 EPR Properties 75 9.06 N/A 3.74 20.88

Table 1 highlights Retail Properties of America Inc. and EPR Properties’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. EPR Properties appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Retail Properties of America Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6% EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

Retail Properties of America Inc.’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, EPR Properties’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Retail Properties of America Inc. and EPR Properties’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EPR Properties 1 1 1 2.33

Meanwhile, EPR Properties’s consensus target price is $60, while its potential downside is -21.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Retail Properties of America Inc. and EPR Properties are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 84.6% respectively. 0.5% are Retail Properties of America Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of EPR Properties shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Properties of America Inc. 2.35% 1.53% -1.4% 2.76% 10.59% 16.5% EPR Properties 1.36% -1.59% 5.07% 9.58% 30.85% 22.01%

For the past year Retail Properties of America Inc. was less bullish than EPR Properties.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Retail Properties of America Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.