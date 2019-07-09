Contrasting of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Since Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 17 6.77 N/A 0.36 48.80 PDL Community Bancorp 14 6.63 N/A 0.15 96.93

Table 1 demonstrates Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and PDL Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PDL Community Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than PDL Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5% PDL Community Bancorp 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Analyst Ratings

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and PDL Community Bancorp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has an average price target of $18, and a 2.21% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.8% of PDL Community Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of PDL Community Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. -0.23% -0.06% -2.5% -2.29% 2.4% 10.33% PDL Community Bancorp -0.21% 2.54% 11.85% 4.98% -8.81% 14.13%

For the past year Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has weaker performance than PDL Community Bancorp

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors PDL Community Bancorp.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.