Contrasting of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) and Its Competitors

As REIT – Retail company, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.80% 1.50% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. N/A 17 48.89 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.40 2.33

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. presently has an average target price of $20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 4.44%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 1.57% 6.89% 2.43% 2.2% -2.37% 14.23% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s rivals have beta of 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.