Contrasting of resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Both resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 155 100.77 N/A -9.74 0.00

Demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. Its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than resTORbio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered resTORbio Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

On the other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 18.96% and its average price target is $212.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 98.75%. Insiders owned roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.