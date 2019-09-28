Contrasting of resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

As Biotechnology businesses, resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.15 15.79M -1.37 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.30M -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 161,122,448.98% -33% -31% Replimune Group Inc. 28,253,424.66% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 31.4. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. resTORbio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Replimune Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for resTORbio Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$23 is resTORbio Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 164.37%. Competitively the consensus target price of Replimune Group Inc. is $20, which is potential 49.25% upside. Based on the results given earlier, resTORbio Inc. is looking more favorable than Replimune Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. About 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.