Contrasting of Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.21 N/A -0.79 0.00 Smith & Nephew plc 42 4.32 N/A 1.51 30.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Restoration Robotics Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1% Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Restoration Robotics Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc are owned by institutional investors at 33% and 9.1% respectively. About 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18% Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc. was more bullish than Smith & Nephew plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Smith & Nephew plc beats Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.