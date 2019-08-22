Contrasting of Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.41 N/A -0.79 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 59 3.03 N/A 0.93 71.46

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Restoration Robotics Inc. and NuVasive Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. Its rival NuVasive Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 2 respectively. NuVasive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Restoration Robotics Inc. and NuVasive Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, NuVasive Inc.’s potential upside is 0.69% and its consensus price target is $66.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Restoration Robotics Inc. and NuVasive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33% and 0% respectively. Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.07%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18% NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38%

For the past year Restoration Robotics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NuVasive Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NuVasive Inc. beats Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.