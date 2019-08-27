Contrasting of Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) and Its Rivals

Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Resources Connection Inc. has 84.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Resources Connection Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Resources Connection Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection Inc. 0.00% 11.30% 7.40% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Resources Connection Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection Inc. N/A 16 18.00 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Resources Connection Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Resources Connection Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Resources Connection Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.20 1.10 2.70

The peers have a potential upside of 68.08%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Resources Connection Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resources Connection Inc. 1.85% 7.98% 10.14% 6.41% 12.46% 23.94% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year Resources Connection Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Resources Connection Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Resources Connection Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. Resources Connection Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Resources Connection Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Resources Connection Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Resources Connection Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Resources Connection Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Resources Connection Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Resources Connection Inc.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.