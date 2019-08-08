Contrasting of Resonant Inc. (RESN) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant Inc. 3 119.27 N/A -0.97 0.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 22 5.91 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Resonant Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -90.6% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0.00% -4.8% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Resonant Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.47 beta. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Resonant Inc. is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.5. The Current Ratio of rival Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Resonant Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Resonant Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0 4 13 2.76

$4.25 is Resonant Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 81.62%. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $24.71 consensus price target and a -2.56% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Resonant Inc. seems more appealing than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.6% of Resonant Inc. shares and 97.82% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 6% of Resonant Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. -3.35% 8.2% 6.4% 42.95% 23.63% 62.2%

For the past year Resonant Inc. has stronger performance than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Summary

Resonant Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into a variety of end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom application-specific integrated circuits; and communications and applications processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.