Contrasting of ResMed Inc. (RMD) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

We are comparing ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed Inc. 111 7.41 N/A 3.16 40.73 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.58 N/A 5.10 0.54

Table 1 highlights ResMed Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ResMed Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. ResMed Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ResMed Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4%

Risk and Volatility

ResMed Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ResMed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4 Quick Ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ResMed Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$140 is ResMed Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 4.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of ResMed Inc. shares and 75.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ResMed Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15%

For the past year ResMed Inc. has stronger performance than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors ResMed Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.