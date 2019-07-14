Contrasting of ResMed Inc. (RMD) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed Inc. 108 7.06 N/A 3.16 35.70 Glaukos Corporation 69 14.02 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ResMed Inc. and Glaukos Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.5% 12.7% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Volatility and Risk

ResMed Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Glaukos Corporation’s 54.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ResMed Inc. are 2.4 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Glaukos Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Glaukos Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ResMed Inc. and Glaukos Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Glaukos Corporation is $74.75, which is potential -0.55% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ResMed Inc. and Glaukos Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.3% and 0% respectively. 0.7% are ResMed Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Glaukos Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ResMed Inc. 1.26% 9.43% 14.04% 5.5% 10.45% -0.92% Glaukos Corporation -8.47% -11.57% -2.32% 9.74% 105.47% 19.73%

For the past year ResMed Inc. has -0.92% weaker performance while Glaukos Corporation has 19.73% stronger performance.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats Glaukos Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.