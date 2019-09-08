Contrasting of ResMed Inc. (RMD) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed Inc. 115 7.68 N/A 3.16 40.73 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ResMed Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6%

Volatility and Risk

ResMed Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s -0.87 beta is the reason why it is 187.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ResMed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Akers Biosciences Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Akers Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ResMed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ResMed Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.21% for ResMed Inc. with average target price of $140.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ResMed Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 8.5% respectively. About 0.5% of ResMed Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83%

For the past year ResMed Inc. had bullish trend while Akers Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.