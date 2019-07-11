Contrasting of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.36 N/A -876.51 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 3.98 N/A -1.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86

On the other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s potential upside is 34.26% and its average price target is $36.13.

The shares of both ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 2.42% and 0% respectively. About 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 3.17% -37.46% -73.65% -94.97% -99.99% -61.76% Wright Medical Group N.V. 3.55% 8.09% 4.46% 7.12% 36.63% 18.81%

For the past year ReShape Lifesciences Inc. had bearish trend while Wright Medical Group N.V. had bullish trend.

Wright Medical Group N.V. beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.