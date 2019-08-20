Contrasting of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) and Its Rivals

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.88 2.84 2.79

The potential upside of the rivals is 77.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has -67.65% weaker performance while ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s rivals have 46.73% stronger performance.

Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s peers beat ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.