Contrasting of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) and Its Competitors

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Research Frontiers Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Research Frontiers Incorporated has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Research Frontiers Incorporated and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers Incorporated 0.00% -84.20% -62.90% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Research Frontiers Incorporated and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers Incorporated N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Research Frontiers Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Frontiers Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.63 2.94

The rivals have a potential upside of 104.04%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Research Frontiers Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Research Frontiers Incorporated 16.07% 4.42% 2.61% 41.6% 282.87% 126.92% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Research Frontiers Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Research Frontiers Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 11.5 and a Quick Ratio of 11.5. Competitively, Research Frontiers Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Research Frontiers Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Research Frontiers Incorporated’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Research Frontiers Incorporated is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. In other hand, Research Frontiers Incorporated’s competitors have beta of 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Research Frontiers Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.