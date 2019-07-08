Contrasting of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 63 19.39 N/A 0.37 185.51 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.77 N/A -18.10 0.00

Demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Repligen Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.21 which is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Repligen Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Repligen Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -23.31% and an $65 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 122.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 28.38% stronger performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.