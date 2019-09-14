Contrasting of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

This is a contrast between Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 74 17.65 N/A 0.46 204.75 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Repligen Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility and Risk

Repligen Corporation’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Repligen Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Repligen Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation’s consensus target price is $110, while its potential upside is 37.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Repligen Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.