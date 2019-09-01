Contrasting of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Since Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 73 20.54 N/A 0.46 204.75 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Repligen Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Repligen Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk and Volatility

Repligen Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.65 beta which makes it 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Repligen Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Repligen Corporation’s upside potential is 18.52% at a $110 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -1.77% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Repligen Corporation seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Repligen Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 46.3% respectively. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Repligen Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.