Contrasting of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen Corporation 87 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Repligen Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Repligen Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen Corporation 54,308,154.31% 3.5% 2.8% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,732,662,192.39% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta means Repligen Corporation’s volatility is 7.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Repligen Corporation. Its rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Repligen Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Repligen Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Repligen Corporation has an average price target of $110, and a 43.51% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Repligen Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 6.4%. 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.