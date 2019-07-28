Contrasting of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) and CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Both Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) and CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) compete on a level playing field in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center Inc. 22 0.54 N/A 0.65 37.45 CAI International Inc. 24 0.91 N/A 3.75 6.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rent-A-Center Inc. and CAI International Inc. CAI International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Rent-A-Center Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Rent-A-Center Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CAI International Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rent-A-Center Inc. and CAI International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 3% CAI International Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Rent-A-Center Inc.’s current beta is 0.4 and it happens to be 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CAI International Inc. has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rent-A-Center Inc. and CAI International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 CAI International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rent-A-Center Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential downside is -22.70%. Competitively CAI International Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, with potential upside of 27.14%. Based on the data delivered earlier, CAI International Inc. is looking more favorable than Rent-A-Center Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.8% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares and 91.9% of CAI International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Rent-A-Center Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are CAI International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rent-A-Center Inc. -7.12% 18.98% 36.35% 68.95% 144.78% 50.59% CAI International Inc. 2.36% -4.86% -7.08% -5.43% -3.01% 2.76%

For the past year Rent-A-Center Inc. was more bullish than CAI International Inc.

Summary

CAI International Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Rent-A-Center Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade and other non-hazardous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,160,336 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 6,459 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.