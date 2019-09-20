Contrasting of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 89.40 N/A 0.43 3.77 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.49 N/A 2.46 5.71

Demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was less bullish than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors RENN Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.