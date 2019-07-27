Contrasting of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 110.07 N/A 0.43 3.65 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.82 N/A 3.77 12.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RENN Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. RENN Fund Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has RENN Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for RENN Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus target price of $47.5, with potential downside of -0.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 90.7% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats RENN Fund Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.