Contrasting of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 111.48 N/A 0.43 3.65 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.42 N/A 14.34 9.89

Demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. RENN Fund Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RENN Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats RENN Fund Inc.