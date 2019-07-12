Contrasting of RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Both RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 112.18 N/A 0.43 3.65 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.52 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 demonstrates RENN Fund Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Insiders held 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Clough Global Equity Fund

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats on 7 of the 7 factors RENN Fund Inc.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.