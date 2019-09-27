Contrasting of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,468,271,659.98% 0% -109.1% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta and it is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 166.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.