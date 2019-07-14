Contrasting of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -5.59 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 38.89% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $1.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.