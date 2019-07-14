Contrasting of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|3.83
|N/A
|-5.59
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.48
|0.94
Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-671.1%
|-112%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 38.89% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $1.75.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|8.13%
|23.15%
|33%
|-19.39%
|-84.54%
|42.92%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|-3.47%
|-0.71%
|-0.71%
|-37.39%
|-48.61%
|15.83%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than IVERIC bio Inc.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
