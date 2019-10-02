Contrasting of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.55 8.22M -22.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,452,300,455.68% 0% -109.1% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,338,939.20% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 198.33% and an $2 average target price. Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.75, with potential upside of 151.34%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.