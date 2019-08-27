Contrasting of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

This is a contrast between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.80
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|55
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
Risk and Volatility
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and has 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
$1.75 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 196.61%. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 80.78%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 99.2%. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
