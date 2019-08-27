Contrasting of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

This is a contrast between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.80 N/A -4.06 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and has 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$1.75 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 196.61%. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 80.78%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 99.2%. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.