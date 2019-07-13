Contrasting of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -5.59 0.00 Galapagos NV 111 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 38.89% at a $1.75 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Galapagos NV is $136.25, which is potential -6.52% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Galapagos NV.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.