Contrasting of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

This is a contrast between Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Southeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial Corporation 15 2.93 N/A 1.40 11.39 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 35 5.28 N/A 2.65 14.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regions Financial Corporation and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Regions Financial Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Regions Financial Corporation is currently more affordable than Stock Yards Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regions Financial Corporation and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.4% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Regions Financial Corporation’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regions Financial Corporation and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.67 is Regions Financial Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 10.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.9% of Regions Financial Corporation shares and 51.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. shares. Regions Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regions Financial Corporation -0.13% 5.71% 5.01% 3.24% -15.36% 19.06% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 5.6% 5.49% 10.2% 9.57% 0.92% 16.62%

For the past year Regions Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. beats Regions Financial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The companyÂ’s Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities, insurance, and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of June 14, 2017, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.