Contrasting of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) and Its Peers

We are comparing Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Regions Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.28% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Regions Financial Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.70% 1.30% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Regions Financial Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial Corporation N/A 15 11.39 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Regions Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Regions Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 2.00 2.35

With consensus target price of $16, Regions Financial Corporation has a potential upside of 9.66%. As a group, Regional – Southeast Banks companies have a potential upside of -5.98%. Given Regions Financial Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regions Financial Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Regions Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regions Financial Corporation -0.13% 5.71% 5.01% 3.24% -15.36% 19.06% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year Regions Financial Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Regions Financial Corporation is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.5. Competitively, Regions Financial Corporation’s competitors are 2.74% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Regions Financial Corporation’s peers beat Regions Financial Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The companyÂ’s Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities, insurance, and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of June 14, 2017, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.