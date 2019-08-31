Contrasting of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology businesses, REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 23.15 N/A -1.04 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.92 N/A -2.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 7.28% for REGENXBIO Inc. with average price target of $37. Competitively the average price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 34.30% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 75.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.