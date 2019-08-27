Contrasting of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.22 N/A -1.04 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.3 and 18.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, and a 9.56% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -28.39% weaker performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.