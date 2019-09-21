Contrasting of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 47 26.78 N/A -1.04 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides REGENXBIO Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has an average target price of $37, and a -7.27% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $35, which is potential 279.61% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.