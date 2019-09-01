Contrasting of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Its Rivals

We are comparing REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has REGENXBIO Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.10% -7.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing REGENXBIO Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. N/A 49 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

REGENXBIO Inc. presently has an average price target of $37, suggesting a potential upside of 7.28%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%. Given REGENXBIO Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe REGENXBIO Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of REGENXBIO Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than REGENXBIO Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.67. In other hand, REGENXBIO Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

REGENXBIO Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc.’s competitors beat REGENXBIO Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.