Contrasting of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 48 24.32 N/A -1.04 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.52 N/A 3.37 3.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows REGENXBIO Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk and Volatility

REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 42.5 while its Quick Ratio is 42.5. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37 is REGENXBIO Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

REGENXBIO Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 80.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.