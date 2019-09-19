Contrasting of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Both REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 47 25.91 N/A -1.04 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see REGENXBIO Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

A beta of 0.67 shows that REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, with potential downside of -4.17%. Competitively the consensus target price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $21, which is potential 275.00% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional investors owned 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.